Moorings debuts Martinique Charters

The Moorings debuts a new Martinique Charters Experience

LOOKING FOR A NEW FLAVOR in Caribbean chartering? Try the Martinique Rum Experience with The Moorings. The French islands aren’t as frequented by Americans as the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, but they certainly should be. The charm is a delightful combination of Old World European elegance meets New World, toes-in-the-sand, sun-drenched tropics. What better way to theme a crewed charter to such a destination than to tour and taste in the world-famous factories where rum has been distilled from the island-grown sugarcane for centuries?

“Martinique represents a new charter destination for The Moorings, which offers a cultural aspect unique from our other Caribbean destinations. To be able to explore all this island has to offer, with the added ﬂexibility of this all-inclusive crewed yacht and the immersive nature of the rum tours ashore, is something we are very excited to share with our guests,” says Ian Pedersen, the Clearwater, Florida-headquartered marketing manager for the Americas. Charters depart from The Moorings’ St. Lucia base at IGY’s Rodney Bay Marina for a cruise north about 50 miles to Martinique aboard a Moorings 4800 or 5800 catamaran.

Alternatively, it’s possible to ﬂy directly into Le Marin, Martinique, to rendezvous with your yacht if you want to get right to the rum-sipping. Charter highlights include a visit to the famed Clement and Neisson rum factories, as well as various cultural stops, such as Saint-Pierre to visit the volcano museum and zoo; La Pointe Marin for its beautiful beach, gourmet restaurants and upscale shops; Grand Anse d’Arlet, known for its half-mile of golden-sand beachfront; and Fort-de-France, where strolling the local markets and botanical gardens is the “must” thing to do.

“The dates for 2017 and 2018 are very ﬂexible and operate in much the same way as any of our other crewed charters in the Caribbean. Guests can depart for ﬁve or more days of their choosing, as long as the boat is available for their dates, and will set sail from our marina in St. Lucia to then explore this Martinique charter,” says Pedersen.

For more information: moorings.com

By Carole Bareuther for Southern Boating August 2017