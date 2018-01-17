I recently purchased a condo in Weems, VA with a deep water dock. It’s quite assessable to the Cheasepeake. I would like to offe this unit/dock for short term rentals. Do you run classifieds for boating destinations/Looper lay-overs? Is they’re a way to have an online version of the add or use a QR code in print? How much? Thanks! Thanks! Reply
I recently purchased a condo in Weems, VA with a deep water dock. It’s quite assessable to the Cheasepeake. I would like to offe this unit/dock for short term rentals.
Do you run classifieds for boating destinations/Looper lay-overs? Is they’re a way to have an online version of the add or use a QR code in print? How much? Thanks!
Thanks!