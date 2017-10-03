Saltwater Sisters Fishing Tournament

As one of the oldest sportfishing clubs in the country, the Stuart Sailfish Club—founded in 1941—has worked hard to encourage and support sustainable game fishing. On October 13th and 14th, it continues that tradition with the 32nd Annual Saltwater Sisters Lady Angler Tournament at Pirate’s Cove Resort & Marina in Stuart, Florida. Fishing categories

include dolphin, kingfish, bluefish, and wahoo. Awards will be given for Top Boat, Billfish Releases as well as for Best Costumes and Best Boat Décor to keep things fun.

Proceeds from the Saltwater Sisters Tournament go to organizations involved in breast cancer research and to patient support groups. A schedule of the activities can be

found on the Club’s website: stuartsailfishclub.com.

By Bob Arrington, Southern Boating October 2017

