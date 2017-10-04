Hamilton History in Nevis

Create your own Hamilton adventure in Nevis

History is hot, hot, thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway hit, Hamilton: An American Musical. If you’re a fan of the show and have been swept up in the recent Hamilton mania, take a trip to the Leeward Island of Nevis, where Alexander Hamilton—whose life story is the basis of the musical—was born in 1757.

From these humble beginnings, he later achieved fame as the first Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and father of the U.S. Coast Guard. Today, Hamilton House, located on the waterfront in Charlestown on the original site where the family is thought to have lived, showcases a series of storyboards that depict Hamilton’s life and accomplishments. The museum is just one of several historic sites on this 36-square-mile island, which also offers plenty of 21st-century charms.

Visiting Nevis by boat will get easier in December, when the island’s first marina is scheduled to open at Tamarind Cove, a 15-minute drive from Charlestown and the Hamilton museum.

By Carol Bareuther for Southern Boating, October 2017

Photos by Ian Holyoak/Nevis Tourism Authority and Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

