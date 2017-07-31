Rybovich and Sons Custom 86 Sportfish

Persistence is a Michael Rybovich and Sons custom 86 Sportﬁsherman, a recent launch with four ample staterooms, including an amidships master suite. The yacht has a contemporary interior by Elizabeth Dalton of Dalton Designs that takes maximum advantage of the stunning wood and joinery to create a lush, comfortable environment family and guests. The ﬂybridge is massive, with loads of seating and storage for guests, ﬁnished in white with varnished accents and protected by a large hardtop. There’s seating for four to ﬁve on the mezzanine, which is replete with storage lockers. A pair of 2,600-hp MTU 16V2000 M94 diesels help this yacht (LOA 86′; Beam 21’6″; Draft 5′; Displ. 125,000 lbs.) achieve top speeds of 45 knots and cruise at 35 knots. michaelrybovichandsons.com

