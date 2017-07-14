Bayliss Hull 20: Parranda

Bayliss Hull 20, 64’ Parranda

Completed in August of 2016, the 64’ the custom sportfish yacht is equipped with a pair of MANs, at 1800 horsepower each. Her cruising speeds even out around 35 knots, with a top speed of 42 knots. The Bayliss Hull holds two 20 kilowatt Northern Lights generators and 2 FCI max Q water makers that can produce up to 1,800 gallons per day. Her fuel capacity is 2,000 gallons, her water capacity 450 gallons. On the interior, she has three state rooms, and three heads to keep the crew comfortable.

