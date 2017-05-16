We all know that what looks like a perfect day for boating can quickly become hazardous if someone ends up in the water. That’s why safety advocates across the U.S. and Canada team up each year to promote safe and responsible boating during National Safe Boating Week. Their main focus is consistent use of life jackets. This year, National Safe Boating Week is observed May 20th through 26th.

We’ve created an unofficial quiz to test you on life jacket use and other boat safety rules. Will you pass the quiz with flying colors or are you just a nautical novice?