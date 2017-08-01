Take a bite of this sweet and sour fruit..and feel good about it.

This month’s bonus recipe is an accompaniment to our Asian Fusion Menu. This is the type of dessert you can make with whatever fruit you happen to have on hand. You can feel good about enjoying and preparing aboard- even while cruising!

Asian Sweet, Sour and Salty Fruit

1/4 cup lime juice

4 Tbsp. honey or sugar

2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper or 1/2 minced jalapeño

6 cups mixed juicy fruit, peeled and cut bite-sized (e.g., strawberries, melon, pineapple, kiwi, blackberries)

Stir together the lime juice, honey, salt and pepper, and chill until ready to serve. To serve, place a drizzle of sauce in four dessert bowls and top with fruit. Offer more sauce on the side.