THIS YEAR’S VIRGINIA BEACH BILLFISH TOURNAMENT (VBBT) takes place August 23-26. Registration is open from 4PM to 10PM on Wednesday, Aug. 23rd, with a kick-off party and live music beginning at 6PM and a Captain’s Meeting at 7:30PM. After ﬁshing on Thursday and Friday, festivities include a dock party with music and dinner from 7PM to 9PM. The tournament concludes with an awards banquet from 7PM to 9PM on Saturday.

The VBBT is part of the Virginia Beach Billﬁsh Foundation, a nonproﬁt organization that supports the community’s youth and the area’s marine resources. One mandatory tournament entry level and six optional levels are available, including a Charitable Mystery Fish category with 25 percent of the winnings going to VBBT charities. Awards are also presented for the top female angler, top junior angler and top gameﬁsh angler. Last year’s tournament hosted 75 boats with 512 anglers and presented $544,500 in cash awards. Anglers released 455 billﬁsh overall: 18 blue marlin, 144 white marlin, 280 sailﬁsh, and 13 spearﬁsh. Marinas with accommodations and charter opportunities include Fisherman’s Wharf Marina, Rudee Inlet Station Marina, the Virginia Beach Fishing Center, and Southside Marina.

For more information: vbbt.com

By Chris Knauss Southern Boating, August 2017