Charter Grenada and the Grenadines Yacht brokers will get a chance to see firsthand the crewed yachts available for charter in the Southern Caribbean during the second annual Grenada Charter Yacht Show, July 23-26 at Port Louis Marina in St. George’s.

This gives brokers fantastic insight ahead of traditional Caribbean shows in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Antigua that don’t take place until November and December, respectively. Plus, there’s an opportunity for clients to get a jump-start on bookings for the winter and spring holidays.

“Grenada and the Grenadines are a bit more of a walk back in time. There are untouched beaches and underwater reefs, and the pace of life is slower and friendly. You’ll see more monohulls here for charter than in the ﬂat waters of the Virgins, as monohulls perform well with the slightly longer passages. Grenada and the Grenadines is a great option for the experienced charterer looking for something new and different,” says Ann McHorney, founder and director of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-headquartered Select Yachts, who helped to start the show last year.

selectyachts.com