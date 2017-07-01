Baha Mar Resort Soft Opening

BAHA MAR
After more than 10 years of starts and stops, bankruptcy and recent Chinese investments, the Baha Mar resort in Nassau had a soft opening in April for invited guests only at Grand Hyatt, one of three planned hotels. While the casino, golf course, seven pools, a portion of the spa, and several restaurants and shops are already open, more luxurious amenities will be introduced next year. Reservations for summer stays at the Grand Hyatt hotel are now being accepted at bahamar.com.
NAVIGATION NEWS
The Bahamian government and Carnival Cruise Lines recently announced plans to build a new port for cruise ships on the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island. As the largest port in The Bahamas, it will include a mile-long beach, food and beverage service and shopping outlets, along with water sports and other recreational facilities. No timetable for the project was given.
BAHAMIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
After their discovery by Christopher Columbus, the islands of The Bahamas were initially under Spanish rule but eventually became a colony of Great Britain. Around 300 years later, the colony was granted the right to self-govern in 1964 and became a fully independent nation on July 10, 1973. Since then, the date has been celebrated as Independence Day, a national holiday. There will be a variety of celebrations on every island ranging from church services to military formations, parades, concerts, and ﬁreworks.