Baha Mar Resort Soft Opening

BAHA MAR

After more than 10 years of starts and stops, bankruptcy and recent Chinese investments, the Baha Mar resort in Nassau had a soft opening in April for invited guests only at Grand Hyatt, one of three planned hotels. While the casino, golf course, seven pools, a portion of the spa, and several restaurants and shops are already open, more luxurious amenities will be introduced next year. Reservations for summer stays at the Grand Hyatt hotel are now being accepted at bahamar.com.