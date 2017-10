New England Trading CO.’s Recycled Sail Bag Tote is the ideal accessory for your boat or at the beach. Fashioned with nautical rope handles, this water-resistant bag has room

for at least five full-size beach towels and a tough interior lining with three pockets. A silver anchor bag charm on a leather tie doubles as a nautical bracelet.

MSRP $99;

thenewenglandtradingcompany.com

