SUP, y’all? The West Marine Carolina Cup, that’s SUP.

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, becomes “SUP Central” April 19-23 with the world’s largest Stand-Up Paddle Board Race. In its seventh year, the 2017 West Marine Carolina Cup is expected to draw more than 900 paddlers to compete. Race organizers list five courses: a kid’s race, the Harbor Island Recreational “fun” race, Money Island open race, the six-man outrigger race, and the renowned Graveyard Elite Race. The event also features clinics with something for everyone from beginning paddlers to the experienced.

You won’t want to miss this five-day beach SUP Festival and Expo with fun for the whole family.

Additional information is available at wrightsvillebeachpaddleclub.com/carolina-cup.