Nautique announces a new partnership with the Wake for Warriors non-profit organization.
Wake for Warriors and founder David Deep, come to the aid of American Veterans when they return home from service. David and his team give these heroes a day out on the water with their friends and family; creating memories they won’t soon forget.
Spending time on the water is an incredible stress reliever, and the team at Wake for Warriors gives veterans the chance to get away from it all with quality time on the boat.
Events are planned all year long, and the team at Nautique is happy to contribute to the effort to give these heroes the best possible experience. “At Nautique, we’re always looking for impactful ways to give back to our communities with our Nautique Cares initiative,” said Nautique president, Greg Meloon. “This partnership with Wake for Warriors perfectly aligns with that and we’re proud to be supporting the American Veterans that have given so much for our country.”
“The entire Wake for Warriors team is excited to partner with Nautique,” stated Wake for Warriors founder, David Deep. “This partnership demonstrates Nautique’s commitment to using their resources to positively impact and help our nation’s military veterans. Our participants will ride behind the best towboats in the world and be supported by the great people at Nautique.”
For more, visit wakeforwarriors.org