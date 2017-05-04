Nautique announces a new partnership with the Wake for Warriors non-profit organization.

Wake for Warriors and founder David Deep, come to the aid of American Veterans when they return home from service. David and his team give these heroes a day out on the water with their friends and family; creating memories they won’t soon forget.

Spending time on the water is an incredible stress reliever, and the team at Wake for Warriors gives veterans the chance to get away from it all with quality time on the boat.