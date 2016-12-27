A round-up of our most popular web stories in 2016.

From gadgets and gear to destinations and DIY, SB&Y covered a myriad topics in 2016. It was a historic year for the marine industry: think Cuba, changing marine regulations, new boats, burgeoning technologies, record-setting boat shows and so much more.

Boats were king for Southern Boating this year. But destinations and a handy guide to rescuing a submerged outboard weren’t far from the top. Readers flocked to our stories on Bimini as well as our storied round-ups. Take a look back at the year’s most popular stories and remember why they made you read on the first time.

Happy New Year, from us to you! May the year be filled with warm days on the water, cold drinks, and that Southern Way of Life.

