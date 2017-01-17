Before there were luxurious motor yachts with combustion engines there were just boats with motors. Before there were measly motorboats, people got around in a more traditional way. Namely, sailing.
This winter, those along the Atlantic Coast may be lucky enough to see a replica of that traditional way of navigating the ocean waters.
The Tall Ship Oliver Hazard Perry will be leaving Newport, Rhode Island at the tail-end of January to set sail to Fort Lauderdale, Florida– meaning you may have a chance to experience a slice of history.
The 200-foot ship will then head to Bermuda before sailing back to Ft. Lauderdale where she will be based through March. The ship, which is designated as a sailing school, will offer opportunities for explorers of all ages to participate in one of two round-trip voyages to Cuba (March 10-18 and March 18-26).
Another passage from Ft. Lauderdale to Bermuda (April 2-12). An additional passage will take place from Bermuda to Newport, R.I. (April 14-22).
You just may get an opportunity to see America’s newest Tall Ship and participate in her mission to provide innovative and empowering education-at-sea programs. These voyages promote personal and professional growth for all ages.
While the voyages to Cuba are targeted towards high school and college students, there are a limited number of berths available for adventurous adults. The Bermuda and Newport passages are hosted for any adults wanting to learn the skill of offshore celestial navigation and marine meteorology.
“Simply visiting somewhere like Cuba is exciting in itself, but it’s quite another thing to arrive on a Tall Ship where you have been fully immersed in the adventure and responsible for actually getting yourself there,” said Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island Executive Director Jessica Wurzbacher.
For more information about the trips or the ship, visit the Oliver Hazard Perry website.
Southern Boating January 2017