Before there were luxurious motor yachts with combustion engines there were just boats with motors. Before there were measly motorboats, people got around in a more traditional way. Namely, sailing.

This winter, those along the Atlantic Coast may be lucky enough to see a replica of that traditional way of navigating the ocean waters.

The Tall Ship Oliver Hazard Perry will be leaving Newport, Rhode Island at the tail-end of January to set sail to Fort Lauderdale, Florida– meaning you may have a chance to experience a slice of history.

The 200-foot ship will then head to Bermuda before sailing back to Ft. Lauderdale where she will be based through March. The ship, which is designated as a sailing school, will offer opportunities for explorers of all ages to participate in one of two round-trip voyages to Cuba (March 10-18 and March 18-26).

Another passage from Ft. Lauderdale to Bermuda (April 2-12). An additional passage will take place from Bermuda to Newport, R.I. (April 14-22).