Tall Ships in Charleston

There was once a day when tall ships with square sails were a regular sight in Charleston, South Carolina. For three days in May these magnificent ships will once again grace Charleston’s historic harbor. From May 19th through the 21st tall ships from around the world return to Charleston, as one of only two U.S. ports to host a tall ship event this year.

Ships on display range from historic military to merchant vessels and unique, privately built sailing yachts. One of the most interesting is the 63-foot schooner When and If built in 1939 by General (then Colonel) George S. Patton, who told the famed naval architect John Alden, “When the war is over, and if I live through it, Bea and I are going to sail her around the world.” General Patton would be happy with the condition in which the current owners have kept his proud ship. The largest of the international ships attending is the 205-foot, three-masted barque Alexander von Humboldt.

In addition to ships being open for tour, several will take passengers on a 90-minute sail around the harbor, including the Spirit of South Carolina, the Pride of Baltimore and the When and If. The festival has maritime events planned for all ages and interests. Families will have the opportunity to build small wooden skiffs over the three-day event. Other activities include a wooden boat show, a display of maritime art, live music throughout the weekend, and a Pirates Camp for “ye enjoyment ’n learnin’.” Proceeds from the event will be donated to Charleston Community Sailing, the Lowcountry Maritime Society, The Spirit of South Carolina, and Warrior Sailing. More information about the event can be found at tallshipscharleston.com.