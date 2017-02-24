Swimsuit 2017: Behind the Scenes

Coming soon to a mailbox near you: the 30th Annual Swimsuit Edition!

All photos were taken on-site at the Playa Largo Resort and Spa in Key Largo, Florida. You can visit their website and book a fabulous vacation to live like a model for a few days.

While you wait for the 30th Annual Swimsuit Issue, enjoy these EXCLUSIVE behind the scenes photos (and some silly outtakes as well!).

10 Beach House Pool Anna takes a dip in the unique Beach House Property. 9 Makeup Time! To truly feel like a model, you must get your make-up done by Michele Winters of Palm Beach Makeup. Shirley wears a suit by Montce. 8 Fruity-tuity Shirley takes a sip from passion fruit. She is wearing a swimsuit by Sinesia Karol and jewelry by Lexi jewelry. 7 Here Fishy, fishy! The girls put their angling skills to the test, with a bit of assistance from our trusty boat crew. Shirley wears Liz May. 6 Kisses all around Brooke blows a kiss in MANTA. 5 Hard work, warm waters The crew moves boats to get the perfect shot. 4 Uh-oh! Brooke blows out her *burned* marshmellow. The resort has smores making kits for purchase at the Playa Largo Trading Company, located just off the lobby. 3 Just lounging around… Lounging on unique round sun pads by the pool. 2 Too hot? Cool down in the pool Taking a dip in the beautiful pool in the center of the resort. 1 Paddleboarding, sort of. Anna takes a break from paddling (toys available for rent at the resort’s beach).

Stay tuned…more photos will be added soon!