Swimsuit 2017: Behind the Scenes

Coming soon to a mailbox near you: the 30th Annual Swimsuit Edition!
All photos were taken on-site at the Playa Largo Resort and Spa in Key Largo, Florida. You can visit their website and book a fabulous vacation to live like a model for a few days.
While you wait for the 30th Annual Swimsuit Issue, enjoy these EXCLUSIVE behind the scenes photos (and some silly outtakes as well!).
10Beach House Pool
Anna takes a dip in the unique Beach House Property.
9Makeup Time!
To truly feel like a model, you must get your make-up done by Michele Winters of Palm Beach Makeup. Shirley wears a suit by Montce.
8Fruity-tuity
Shirley takes a sip from passion fruit. She is wearing a swimsuit by Sinesia Karol and jewelry by Lexi jewelry.
7Here Fishy, fishy!
The girls put their angling skills to the test, with a bit of assistance from our trusty boat crew. Shirley wears Liz May.
6Kisses all around
Brooke blows a kiss in MANTA.
5Hard work, warm waters
The crew moves boats to get the perfect shot.
4Uh-oh!
Brooke blows out her *burned* marshmellow. The resort has smores making kits for purchase at the Playa Largo Trading Company, located just off the lobby.
3Just lounging around…
Lounging on unique round sun pads by the pool.
2Too hot? Cool down in the pool
Taking a dip in the beautiful pool in the center of the resort.
1Paddleboarding, sort of.
Anna takes a break from paddling (toys available for rent at the resort’s beach).
Stay tuned…more photos will be added soon!