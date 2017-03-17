Cheers to 30 Years!

Cheers to 30 Years!

Swimsuit 1987 Swimsuit then and now

Thirty years of Swimsuit means we’ve seen some varying looks and style over the years. Since this is our 30th Anniversary, we wanted to show you how looks have (and haven’t) changed since 1987.

6Then: Catamarans
Swimsuit 1987

Catamarans never seem to go out of style.

5Now: Catamarans

While models graced these two boats, they did provide an additional splash of color to the blue water and sky at Playa Largo Resort & Spa.

4Then: Three’s a Crowd

These suits take it back! The suit on left is by Anne Cole, suits center and right: La Blanca. Both are still making swimwear 30 years later!

3Now: Three is always better than one

Bonnie, Shirley, and Anna splash in the gorgeous main pool. All suits by Montce.

2Then: Robalo

The boat sponsor back in 1987 was Robalo.

