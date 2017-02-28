From Stem to Stern February

Stem to Stern February
From Stem to Stern, Southern Boating has found the best products, gear, and gifts you’ll need for a successful cruising experience. Use the arrows to see the February products you need.
8Juice Pack Air
With the juice pack air by Mophie you’ll never be without a charge. Each case delivers 100 percent extra battery life with a single flip of the switch. No matter where the day takes you, you’ll have power to spare. MSRP $99.95; mophie.com
7Caframo Sirocco II
Simplify comfort with the new Caframo Sirocco II cabin fan. It easily fits into compact spaces and has the same mounting footprint as the original Sirocco, making it easy to upgrade. Available in white and black. MSRP $129.99; caframolifestylesolutions.com
6Abaco Sunglasses
Abaco Sunglasses are perfect for a day out on the water or on the town. These high-end, designer sunglasses feature quality construction and polarized lenses. Style and function make these sunglasses a must-have for any adventure. MSRP $35 and up; shopabaco.com
5Aquatic AV
Enjoy superior amplification with Aquatic AV’s active subwoofer. Each model is designed, engineered and built to withstand the most demanding conditions on the water. This rugged, compact unit can be mounted discretely within storage compartments, consoles or under seating. MSRP $269; aquaticav.com
4Allison Cole Jewelry
Enjoy elegant style at any time with Allison Cole Jewelry. Every piece is handmade and inspired by maritime summers in New England. Launched in May 2015, each piece is created using maritime rope and sophisticated nautical clasps. MSRP varies;
allisoncolejewelry.com
3GPSMAP 78s
For cruisers and watersports enthusiasts who want to run with the best, Garmin’s rugged GPSMAP 78s features a 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, crisp color mapping, high-sensitivity receiver, new molded rubber side grips, plus a microSD card slot for loading additional maps. MSRP $299.99; garmin.com
2Awlgrip Awlcraft SE
Awlgrip Awlcraft SE is a revolutionary topcoat encompassing metallic, pearls and effect pigments. It imparts the color and effect and is then top coated with a clear, high-gloss finish topcoat for brilliant shine and protection. MSRP inquire;
awlgrip.com
1Tri-Sail Messenger
Tote your tech to the boat stylishly with the Tri-Sail Messenger from SailorBags. Each bag boasts red, white and blue sailcloth combined with zig-zag stitching to easily keep your laptop, paperwork and other necessities organized. MSRP $99; sailorbags.com