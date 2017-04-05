Stem to Stern April 2017

Our popular Stem to Stern feature’s the newest gear and products for all your cruising needs. The April round-up contains everything you’ll need for fun in the sun! From floaties to cover-ups, SB&Y has the products you need.
10Bullfrog JUMP Music System
The Bullfrog JUMP Music System from Kicker is built for fun outdoors. Easily stream audio via Bluetooth from distances up to 100 feet. With over 20 hours of playback on a single charge, you’ll be ready for the outdoors.
MSRP $399.95; kicker.com
9SLIPPA
SLIPPA towels are designed in San Diego, California, and feature a premium blend of fabrics that make them exceptionally soft and absorbent. They’re great for a variety of uses, including beach trips and afternoon picnics.
MSRP $50 and up; slippa.net
8Crushable Seagrass Hats
Crushable Seagrass Hats are perfect for a day out on the water or on shore. Each hat is durable, flexible and lightweight. And unlike straw hats, the material will never dry, crack or peel. Choose from a variety of style options.
MSRP $34; crushableseagrasshats.com
7The Quadrofoil
The Quadrofoil is a revolutionary all-electric hydrofoiling watercraft. It’s quiet, eco-friendly design and silent motor enable you to explore lakes, rivers and waterways where other watercraft can’t travel.
MSRP inquire; quadrofoil.com
6Disc-GO Air
Whether you’re a first time water sports enthusiast or an old pro, the Disc-GO
Air is incredibly fun, and getting the hang of the ride is easy. You’ll be doing tricks in no time! Durable, premium construction ensures years of entertainment.
MSRP $499.99; airhead.com
5 A5
Expand your horizons with the A5 by Icon Aircraft. This sport aircraft features intuitive controls, a stunning design, and state-of-the-art safety features.
MSRP $189,000; conaircraft.com
4Lexi Jewelry
Enjoy handmade, one-of-a-kind creations from Lexi Jewelry. Each piece is crafted in a contemporary style inspired by the beauty of nature. No two pieces are exactly alike, and each piece features premium materials. MSRP varies;lexijewelry.com
3Sea-Doo’s RXT 260
Sea-Doo’s RXT 260 allows you to experience the thrill of a high-performance machine without the high-ticket price. This affordable personal watercraft offers a performance ride with precision handling. MSRP $13,999; sea-doo.com
2Sunnylife
Splash into summer with an unusual float from Sunnylife’s newest collection. Each style is crafted with high-quality materials, allowing you to participate in the season’s hottest summer trend. Choose from a variety of models. MSRP $34.96 and up; sunnylife.com.au
