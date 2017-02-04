St. Pete’s inverted pier demolished

For nearly four decades, the inverted steel pier greeted mariners approaching anchorage and slips along St. Petersburg’s waterfront. Built in the 1970s to replace the original pier, the architectural anomaly served as a winter home to the HMS Bounty (lost in Hurricane Sandy), dozens of small shops and a rooftop restaurant. If you haven’t tied up in St. Pete for a while, the missing pier won’t shock you nearly as much as a string of residential high rises that are beginning to encircle the park-ringed waterfront. Thirty years ago, the Vinoy Hotel and Marina were in mothballs. Today, they splendidly anchor the north side of the basin with the recently opened Dali Art Museum holding fort adjacent to Albert Whitted Airport on the south basin.

As for the pier, the city and taxpayers have waged a frequently contentious battle over architectural drawings to reinvent the pier with another standout design that comes complete with $66 million price tag. In 2016, demolition crews removed the old pier and the long approach over water leaving only concrete pilings peeking through the waves as a ghost of what was. Approaching cruisers should keep a watchful eye on fairways to both the Vinoy and St. Pete Municipal, and be mindful of the St. Pete city updates.

Permitting is now underway, with construction scheduled to proceed this year. The project is planned to be completed in 2018. The most current renderings show an amphitheater, eco garden and fixed market structure for vendors.

Blue Marlin Grand Championship

One of the barometers of billfishing along the Gulf Coast is the annual Blue Marlin Grand Championship in July staged at the Wharf Marina in Orange Beach, Alabama. Attracting 60 boats chasing a $270,000 purse, rules are changing for this year’s event to enhance conservation. The new minimum length is 106 inches, the largest minimum length for any high-profile billfish tournament on the Gulf Coast. Tournament Director Scot Burt believes this will ensure that only trophy-sized blue marlin are brought to the scales.

In the sport’s never-ending one-upmanship, speed enhancement is allowing boats to reach more distant waters, and sophisticated sonar and pulse radar makes finding birds and the fish easier. Burt also says the teams are simply getting better at live-baiting techniques that target trophy-sized blue marlin. The heaviest blue marlin weighed will still win first place, but second through fourth places will be based entirely on points, whether for weighed or released blue marlin. To that end, the tournament’s hybrid scoring system will be modified to balance competition and conserve the fish.

In addition to the tournament, the weeklong championship includes the ubiquitous Miss Billfish Contest with a top prize of $750 cash, wardrobe and other gifts, a concert featuring a top name country entertainer, and, of course, plenty of seafood. Registration is open at bluemarlingrandchampionship.com.

Blue Marlin Grand is the finale of the Gulf Coast Triple Crown series of five billfish tournaments. All of the tournaments are part of the officially sanctioned big game tournaments beginning in May in Orange Beach, traveling the tournament circuit through Biloxi to Destin, and ending back in Orange Beach in mid-July.

By Alan Wendt, Southern Boating Magazine February 2017

