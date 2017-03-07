St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

The luckiest day of the year is almost upon us! If you happen to be cruising the warm waters this St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll need to get in the spirit with some Irish-inspired fare! For a quick and easy-to-make St. Patrick’s Day Recipes, consider the following menu. Serve along Kale Caesar and green beer!

Guinness-Glazed Lamb Chops

8 oz. Guinness or other dark beer

1/4 cup sugar

1Ž4 tsp. each black pepper and salt

1/4 tsp. ground coriander or cumin or nutmeg (optional)

8 lamb chops

Bring beer, sugar, and spices to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved, then reduce heat and simmer until glaze is thickened, syrupy and reduced to about 1/4 cup 10-15 minutes. Pat chops dry and sprinkle with a few pinches of salt and pepper, brush both sides of chops with glaze. Grill or broil about 3 minutes per side for medium rare or to preferred level of doneness. Serve with leftover syrup on the side or mint jelly.

Glazed Carrots

1lb. carrots cut into 2 inch lengths

1 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. orange marmalade or other preserve (apricot jam, apple jelly)

1 tbsp. honey

a pinch each of dried rosemary and thyme

salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

In a medium saucepan, cook the carrots in salted boiling water for about 10 minutes or until tender. Drain and return to saucepan. Combine the butter, marmalade, and honey. Cook for 3 minutes or until melted and smooth. Stir in the rosemary and thyme and then stir into the carrots. Season with salt and pepper and heat through.

Irish Coffee

1 cup freshly brewed hot coffee

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 jigger Irish whiskey (1 1/2 ounces or 3 tablespoons)

Heavy cream, slightly whipped

Fill footed mug or a mug with hot water to preheat it, then empty. Pour piping hot coffee into warmed glass until it is about 3/4 full. Add the brown sugar and stir until completely dissolved. Blend in Irish whiskey. Top with a collar of the whipped heavy cream by pouring gently over back of spoon. Serve hot.