Spring into Spring with these Spring Flower Festivals.

Winter weather is fading fast—it’s time to get the boat from the yard and head out for springtime cruising.

As the old saying goes, go cruising while the sun shines (that’s how it goes, right?). If your spring cruising itinerary isn’t full quite yet, take look at our flower festivals that will surely put a spring in your step.

National Cherry Blossom Festival (Ongoing)

Washington, D.C.

How could you miss an event billed as the Nation’s Greatest Springtime Celebration? The National Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring in Washington, DC. The beautiful cherry blossom trees are a symbol of the enduring friendship between the people of the United States and Japan, who gifted the trees back in 1912. Get a schedule of events for the National Cherry Blossom Festival here.

If you go by boat, nearby marinas include Gangplank Marina, James Creek Marina, and Columbia Island Marina

Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival (March 1st-May 29th)

Orlando, Florida

While getting here by boat may be a bit tricky, the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival is not one to be missed. Stroll through an artistic assortment of gardens and to see an array of topiaries shaped like favorite Disney characters. Please note that a ticket to the theme park is required.

For more information visit the Flower & Garden Festival website.

Azalea Festival (April 5th-9th)

Wilmington, North Carolina

The Azalea Festival is Wilmington’s annual spring celebration and the largest festival of its kind in the North Carolina. Since 1948, the Azalea Festival has been showcasing natural beauty, big-name entertainment, festive galas, and family events.

More information about Azalea Fest can be found here.

If going by boat, nearby marinas include Port City Marina, Cape Fear Marina, or Bradley Creek Marina.

Happy Spring! Enjoy these Spring Flower Festivals. If you happen to go to any of these events, please tell us about your experience by emailing us: info@southernboating.com