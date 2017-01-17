A successful Stuart Show!
The 2017 Stuart Boat show was a great success for vendors, brokers and attendees alike. Sunny skies and balmy temperatures throughout the weekend, Stuart, FL was buzzing with visitors and locals.
View our collection of photos from the Stuart Boat Show by clicking the arrows left and right.
10Bright Buoys Abound
These colorful baubles lit up the show with a burst of color.
9Play Dress-Up with your Address
There were plenty of vendors selling marine-inspired decor for boats and homes!
8Sea-Worthy Schooling
Visitors of the show were treated to a bevy of seminars to help training mariners on the skills they’ll need to be successful. Above, Captain Chris and Alyse Cadwell.
7UV Protection
Who ever said sun protection wasn’t stylish?
6Blue Skies Ahead!
Britt Point Marina becomes a welcome walk-about for Allied Marine.
5Teak on Deck
This sportfish, offered by Allied, is a teak-lover’s dream.
4Blue on Blue on Blue
A shot showcasing the beautiful weekend weather.
3I spy with my little eye…
…beautiful boats of all sizes.
2Anger Management
No reason to fret here at the Stuart Boat Show!
1Great Boat-Buying Weather
Which is why so many boats were sold this year!