TRAC ECOLOGICAL FLUSHCAPS® make descaling, freshwater flushing and winterizing your raw water cooled equipment simple. They are available in three sizes to fit any GROCO ARG Strainer. Temporarily replacing an existing strainer cap with a FLUSHcap® allows you to easily connect a TRAC Port-O-Flush Jr.® to your system.

MSRP from $55;

trac-online.com