Artalik Yacht Decor

artalik

High-end photography from ARTALIK offers a luxurious, decorative touch to your yacht’s salon or staterooms. Large formats are printed under the ﬁnest-quality clear acrylic with an LED back-lit option. Each piece comes with a ﬂoat-mount hanging system attached to the back.
MSRP varies; artalik.com

