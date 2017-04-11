Soak in the solitude.

The secret may be out on these tropical getaways, but rest assured—you’ll still feel like you’re on your own private island because…well, some are private islands.

The only criterion for our list of hidden getaways is blue-green water, deserted white-sand beaches and solitude. Bonus points if you can arrive by boat and avoid air travel.

Whether it’s an uninhabited island in The Bahamas or a quiet stretch of Caribbean beach, these hidden hideaways are sure to please.

Kamalame Cay

Bahamas

Kamalame Cay is a small barrier island located in Andros. With spectacular views of the Atlantic and copious natural attractions, Kamalame Cay has the feel of your own private island.

Lie on the beach with a book or try flats fishing, but whatever you do—enjoy it.

For more information: kamalame.com

Carriacou

Grenadines

Nickmamed ‘Land of Reefs’, Carriacou is located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, northeast of Grenada. The island boasts some of the best snorkeling and diving spots in the region.

You’ll surely find quiet and solitude in one of more than 33 dive sites, but be sure to bring a buddy.

For more information: grenadagrenadines.com/

Fowl Cay

Bahamas

This private island in the Bahamas has only six (yes, six) villas along sugar sand shores. Each private villa comes with its own boat and lessons on how to operate it. Over uninhabited 50 acres provide ample opportunities to relax and unwind.

Staniel Cay is an easy boat ride away if you began to yearn for the company of others.

For more information: fowlcay.com/