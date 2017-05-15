Steady On Sportfishing

SeaStar Solutions has applied the same smart algorithms to SeaStation that the Optimus 360 joystick control utilizes to reduce unnecessary shifting and jockeying of the engines. It provides superior position and heading functions for a large selection of engine platforms. “The feedback we received from users and fishing captains was to reduce the jarring from the engines shifting and unnecessary movement,” Allgood said. “The engines obviously do shift, but as little as possible because it can affect the fishing. We took this input seriously and we are confident SeaStation will be a fishing enabler.”

The winds and swirling currents of Biscayne Bay created a challenge during the Miami Boat Show during our demonstration, but the unit easily held the boat’s position. In addition, having joystick control in low-speed situations is extremely helpful for expert and novice drivers alike.

For example, for the novice cruiser the ability to run the boat at under 1200 rpm and move forward, sideways, backward or diagonally with the twist of the wrist is a boon to confidence around the docks. For the expert, backing down on a kingfish by simply using the joystick, and moving in reverse at the max speed of six mph, makes life much easier. No steering wheel, throttles and shifters to worry about.

“Optimus 360 now brings boat owners with multiple-outboard setups the ability to have joystick control, and now SeaStation anchoring,” Allgood said. “The cost for a twin-engine setup is about $14,500, plus what the dealer charges for the install. Until May 31st, if you purchase a new Optimus 360 system the SeaStation Anchoring is provided for free. After that, the charge is $3,800 for the antenna and software.”

The components that make up Optimus 360 are proven, including the pumps and cylinders,” Allgood said. “Once you have a system of proven components, now in a new configuration like Optimus, then it’s about the software.”

For customers who are interested in having Optimus 360 and SeaStation added to their boats, there are 180 dealers in the continental U.S. or Alaska that can install and service the Optimus System, as well as a large number of boat builders that offer it as a factory option.

For more information: seastarsolutions.com