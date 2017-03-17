Saint Patricks Day Menu

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional Irish menu. While Corned Beef and Cabbage is often associated with St. Patrick’s Day, Irish stew made with lamb is the national dish of Ireland. Slainte!

Irish Lamb Stew

3 1/2 lbs. lamb shoulder or leg, cut into 2-inch cubes (may substitute beef chuck)

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 small onions, quartered

8 garlic cloves, crushed (or ½ tsp. garlic powder)

6 tbsp. olive oil

6 tbsp. flour

1 cup wine

4 cups beef stock (canned or made from bouillon cubes)

4 cups of water

½ lb. carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

¾ lb. potatoes, cubed

Pinch parsley and dried mint (optional)

Crusty bread and butter, for serving

Season the lamb with salt and pepper. In a large covered soup pot, heat 3 tablespoons of oil until hot. Add lamb, onions and garlic, and cook over moderate heat until browned, 10-15 minutes. Transfer meat mixture to a large plate. Add 6 tablespoons of oil to pot, then whisk in flour, cooking for 1 minute. Add wine, stock and water; whisk until smooth and bring to a simmer. Add lamb and onions back in, cover and cook stirring occasionally until the lamb is tender, about 1 hour. Add carrots and potatoes and cook another 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, parsley and mint. Serve with crusty bread and butter.

Creamy Caesar Dressing

2 anchovies, chopped (or 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce)

½ cup mayonnaise

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tbsp. vinegar (any kind except balsamic)

¼ cup olive oil

¼ tsp. each, salt and pepper

4 tbsp. lemon juice

Place all ingredients in bowl and whisk well.

Kale Caesar Salad

6 cups kale leaves, washed, dried and torn into bite-sized pieces

2 tbsp. finely grated Irish cheddar or Parmesan cheese

1-2 tbsp. Creamy Caesar dressing

2 slices of bread, toasted and cut into croutons

Place kale in salad bowl. Drizzle dressing over kale, sprinkle with parmesan and toss. Place croutons on top just before serving.

Irish coffee

4 cups strong, hot coffee

6 oz. Irish whiskey

6 tsp. brown or white sugar

1 cup whipped cream

Pour 1 cup coffee each into 4 mugs or Irish coffee glasses. Divide whiskey and sugar between the mugs and stir each to combine. Top each with whipped cream and serve immediately.

Guinness Brownies

1 cup stout (Guinness)

16 oz. dark chocolate, chopped

1 cup plus 2 tbsp. (2 ¼ sticks) unsalted butter

1 ½ cups sugar

3 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla (optional)

¾ cup flour

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt

Bring stout to a boil and cook until reduced to 1/2 cup. Melt 12 ounces chocolate and 1 cup butter in microwave on 20 percent power or in medium saucepan on low until melted and smooth. Whisk sugar, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl to blend. Gradually whisk in chocolate mixture, then 1/4 cup stout from pan. Fold in flour and 1 1/4 teaspoons salt. Pour batter into a standard 8×8 prepared pan. Bake brownies until surface begins to crack and a tester inserted into center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Let cool for at least 20 minutes. Melt remaining 4 ounces of chocolate as above and add reserved 1/4 cup reduced stout, remaining 2 tablespoons butter, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Whisk until well blended. Pour warm glaze over brownies. Let stand at room temperature until glaze is set, about 40 minutes. Remove brownies from pan and cut into squares.

With Lori Ross, Southern Boating Magazine March 2017