WATCH: Safety Items for Summer

Safe summer ahead!

Memorial Day is just around the corner. While the holiday honors those who died serving in the country’s armed forces, the date is also considered the unofficial kickoff of summer.

This year, Memorial Day is right after National Safe Boating Week (May 20th to 26th). If you are planning to take advantage of the long holiday weekend by heading out on the water, be sure to have your safety gear in check. Make 2017 a safe summer with this new gear.

There’s no time like the present to see the newest safety gear on the market, ranging from life jackets and floats to flares and fire extinguishers. All are lifesaving and also necessary to pass inspection with the USCG.

Watch this video, as Wesley Strong of Baltimore Marine Centers highlights some of the important safety gear you’ll need for the long weekend at sea.