Pets On Deck Part II

First and foremost, we want to give a shout-out to Robert Austin, who graciously gave us tips from his real experience:

“We have sailed over 50,000 miles with Labrador retrievers aboard. There are a couple of comments I would make:

Make sure the life jacket has a good and secure strap around the chest, and that there is a “handle” (fabric webbing) which you can grab ahold of, or easily get a boat hook into—then use for hoisting aboard. I would add that retroreflective fabric on the life jacket will make finding easier at night should one go overboard.

As for the “do the duty”, we found that house broken dogs do much better with their elimination issues if a scrap of carpet or “pee pad” is forward or aft deck—not in the cockpit. The dog tends to see the cockpit as an extension of their living space—and will be reluctant to “soil this”.

In our sailboats, we had a safety harness (the life jacket) and a tether to clip on a jack line—for the dog, just as we did for ourselves when crossing oceans. We also put 2 x 2 fishing net along the bottom of the lifelines, to make the chance of falling over far less (Never had a dog go overboard even in hurricane force winds and seas to match).

The dog needs a secure place to sleep. At times in sailboats that even means a “lee cloth” for the dog’s bed.

Dogs can hear dolphins long before we hear or see them. We found many times our lab would trot onto the foredeck alerting us about those wonderful mammals long before we realized they were near. “

15 Susanna and Lounging Lilly Yellow Lab Lilly lounges on a center console in Florida with her best pal Susanna. 14 Jordan and Charlie find some shade Jordan and Charlie are all smiles as they find a shady spot on deck. 13 Totally Tubular Charlie takes a breather after a tough day of tubing. 12 Coco Leads the Way Big things come in small packages. Just ask Coco, she’ll tell you. 11 Demanding Dogs Garry Spencer, a member of the Antique Outboard Motor Club Incorporated, says many members bring pets to meetings. Garry is the Evinrude General Interest Group Leader and Florida Chapter Newsletter Photographer and says this has always been a favorite picture. This sassy poodle was captured at Big Sand Lake, Florida. 10 “Cat” Dog This pup looks happy to sit on his catamaran and watch the world go by. 9 Swim Test Complete Toodles takes his new lifejacket to the test. 8 Homeward Bound Zoe takes in the scenery aboard m/y The Family Business, a 61-foot trawler. 7 Pepe takes a peek This pretty kitty LOVES to live aboard. Check meow-t. 6 No Swimming, No Problem This pup doesn’t like to swim, so her owners taught her to climb on a float. Looks more luxurious than swimming to shore. 5 Weather Watchers These dogs keep one eye on the horizon. 4 Accessories Aboard This pooch is looking fly in her swimsuit and lifejacket. 3 Getting Comfortable All smiles here! Morgan gets comfortable with her owners on a floatie. 2 Suns Out, Tounges Out No shame here! Sam is letting it allllll hang out! 1 Bone Voyage! Nola and Basil aboard the Bone Voyage. Points for a great boat name!



