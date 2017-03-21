Palm Beach Preview

Don’t miss the 32nd Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show!

The show starts Thursday, March 23rd and runs through March 26th. The Palm Beach International Boat Show is located along the charming downtown area of Flagler Drive. The Intracoastal Waterway and Palm Beach Island will provide spectacular views while you stroll the docks and tents.

This year will feature the largest superyacht lineup in its 32-year history and will feature more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories.

From mega-yachts to tenders, magazine subscriptions to outboards, the Palm Beach International Boat Show is sure to have all the products for your boating and cruising needs.

This year’s show will also include a variety of educational activities, including free youth fishing clinics, IGFA School of Sportfishing seminars, long-range cruising clinics and on-the-water boat handling classes—making the Palm Beach International Boat Show a fun and educational event for the whole family.

Show entrances are located at Evernia St./Flagler Dr. and North Clematis St./Flagler Dr. This year, a new VIP entrance and VIP Lounge will be located at Palm Harbor Marina.

This year’s show will feature roughly 400 exhibitors, more than 700 boats in-water, and a few hundred boats on land. It’s sure to be an exciting weekend!

2017 SHOW SCHEDULE:

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, March 24

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26

TIP: Want to take advantage of Palm Beach’s beautiful water and weather? Come to the show by boat! Cruisers are welcome to aie-up to the convenient Come-by-Boat docks– located south of the in-water displays near Fern Street.

Don’t forget to stop by Southern Boating! Booth 612, right on the corner!

For more information, visit the Palm Beach Boat Show site or if you want to do some window-shopping, take a look at YATCO’s PROBOOK – the official MLS of Yachting.