The Best Small Town Boat Show in America

A village with only 950 residents but over 3,000 boats has all the credibility it needs to claim itself as a boating Mecca. But add a spring boat show with over 100 exhibitors and you have a “not-to-miss” event! The Oriental In-Water Boat Show takes place April 21-23 and is the largest in-water boat show between Annapolis and Savannah. Exhibitors from as far north as Hampton, Virginia, and as far south as Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will be on hand displaying their products and services. New and brokerage boats will be in the water and available to tour. Many others will be available for sea trials as well.

Oriental, North Carolina, is a historic boating village on the banks of the Neuse River where the Neuse opens up to Pamlico Sound. Hotel and marina accommodations are located in the village within walking distance of the show. A complete list of vendors and show activities is available on the show’s website. Don’t miss the Oriental Boat Show 2017!

orientalboatshow.com