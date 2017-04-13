No matter where you live, there’s something special about the month of October. It’s the month that ushers in fall with all the colors, scents, and traditions the season brings. Our At Ease department in Southern Boating’s October issue celebrates Oktoberfest and features great recipes from Germany. (If you don’t subscribe to the magazine, do so here so that you don’t miss out on recipes throughout the year.) These two additional recipes for your Oktoberfest celebrations— try these Oktoberfest sausage and beer recipes. They are sure to be a hit with family and friends!

Beer Marinated Sausages

8 -12 raw sausages or cooked sausages*

1 large white onions, peeled and sliced

2 bottles German beer

1 cup water

3 cloves of garlic chopped

2 tbsp. prepared horseradish

1/4 cup mustard

Pinch dried thyme (optional)

1 tbsp. coarse black pepper

1 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. sugar

Place sausages in a deep pot and add onions and enough beer to just cover brats and 1 cup water. Add remaining ingredients and stir lightly to mix/dissolve. Marinate for 1-2 hours. Bring the pot to simmer for 10 minutes, then turn off heat, and let sit for 10 minutes. Drain, then add sausages and onions to the pan and sauté or roast at 350 for 10 minutes or until browned. Serve as is with mustard and onions or on rolls.

*If you are using cooked sausages (knockwurst, kielbasa) reduce simmer time to 5 minutes and rest for 5 minutes.

The Refreshing Radler

In 1922, an innkeeper in Bavaria, running out of beer, mixed it with lemon-lime soda and it was a hit. He named it “radler,” which means “cyclist.”

24 oz. cold lemon-lime soda (e.g., Sprite or 7UP)

24 oz. cold beer

Pour equal amounts of soda and beer into 4 large glasses.

By Lori Ross, Southern Exposure