They do WHAT during the full moon?

Every year from November to March, Nassau Grouper spawn (mate) during the Full Moon.

A spawning aggregation site may attract hundreds and sometimes thousands of fish. Historically some aggregations had tens of thousands of fish. Nassau Grouper undergo a number of color changes during breeding. The most distinctive change is the bi-color phase in which the upper side of the fish becomes a dark color and the lower side a light color. The distinctive saddle-shaped marking at the base of the tail is still visible.

The color changes vary, but there are four distinct changes visible: