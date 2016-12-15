They do WHAT during the full moon?
Every year from November to March, Nassau Grouper spawn (mate) during the Full Moon.
A spawning aggregation site may attract hundreds and sometimes thousands of fish. Historically some aggregations had tens of thousands of fish. Nassau Grouper undergo a number of color changes during breeding. The most distinctive change is the bi-color phase in which the upper side of the fish becomes a dark color and the lower side a light color. The distinctive saddle-shaped marking at the base of the tail is still visible.
The color changes vary, but there are four distinct changes visible:
- Normal – The typical coloration of a Nassau grouper.
- Bi-color – Top of the fish is dark, and lower part is white. Around the time of spawning, a high proportion of Nassau groupers will demonstrate this coloration.
- White belly – These are a lighter version of the normal color pattern, and can have white abdomens swollen with eggs.
- Dark – Found in courting and spawning fish, the entire body is dark.
The closed season for Nassau Grouper is from December 1 through February 29.
