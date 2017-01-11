These STEAM camps allow students to engage with marine industry professionals, create projects and provides an introduction to marine business, boatyards and training schools.

“We see youth getting excited about new opportunities, a better future and careers in the marine industry and have found that the hands-on engagement through our Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math programs – the Marine Industry Immersion Summer Camp and Creative Arts Contest – to be the most effective way to spark their curiosity and enthusiasm,” says MICF Executive Director Gordon Connell.

The future of the marine industry rests on its ability to promote innovation and growth. MICF teaches the upcoming generation that a STEAM education is essential in creating the new commerce opportunities and jobs that will be the heart of the marine industry.

The black-tie gala, themed “Masquerade Casino Night,” is a unique opportunity for both the marine industry and local community to unite in support the Marine Industry Immersion Summer Camp and the MICF Youth Creative Arts Contest.

Southern Boating is a proud media sponsor of the event and a partner of presenting sponsor the Marine Industries of South Florida.

♥ ♦ ♣ ♠

About MICF:

Learn more about getting involved with MICF and supporting STEAM education.

About the Chairman’s Gala:

The Chairman’s Gala benefits the Marine Industry Cares Foundation and is set for January 28th at Gallery of Amazing Things, 481 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach. The theme is “Masquerade Casino Night”.

If you would like to purchase tickets to the 2nd Annual Chairman’s Gala, you can do so here.