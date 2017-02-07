With two Miami Boat Shows in the same weekend, there is really only one thing to say: ¡Bienvideos a Miami!

Miami once again reigns supreme as the epicenter of the yachting and boating world on February 16-20, 2017, as two of the world’s finest boat shows take place at the same time: the 29th Annual Yachts Miami Beach (YMB) and Superyacht Miami, and the 76th Annual Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) and Strictly Sail Miami.

Whether strolling along Collins Avenue from 41st to 54th Streets where luxury yachts are on display at Yachts Miami Beach, or at Virginia Key’s Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin at the Miami International Boat Show, enthusiasts will have a wide range of vessels to peruse.

The five-day event is run by two different companies, as the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) organizes the Miami International Boat Show and Strictly Sail Miami, and Show Management produces Yachts Miami Beach/Superyacht Miami.

Yachts Miami Beach introduces a new look and layout to enrich the guest experience. Co-show owners Show Management and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA) hired leading design company EDSA to arrange a new layout. Attendees enter through five artfully designed show entrances, each with attractive wayfinding graphics and an information booth. For the first time, a $20 daily entry fee will be charged for Yachts Miami Beach. Guests can arrive at the show aboard water taxis connected to new, convenient parking locations.

A VIP Experience ticket has been added for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which includes admission to the show and access to the new floating, air-conditioned VIP lounge featuring a premium open bar, gourmet food, access to nightly events, private bathrooms, a water taxi pass, and a dedicated concierge to arrange appointments on board yachts with exhibitors. Access to the VIP Lounge is $125 per day for Thursday, Friday and Saturday only. The VIP Package is $215 per day and includes show access, valet parking, water taxi access, and the VIP lounge. For the second year, Yachts Miami Beach will also feature Super Yacht Miami, a display of superyachts at Island Gardens Deep Harbour on Watson Island located at I-395/MacArthur Causeway, an invitation-only “show within a show”.

The Miami International Boat Show has added new partners for 2017, including Hello! Florida Destination Management to improve shuttle and parking operations. Use miamiboatshow.com/public-transportation, or download the ParkJockey app for iOS or Android devices to book parking prior to the show. In addition, Great Performances, a renowned caterer for world-class events, will offer more than 150 onsite dining options from waterside restaurants and VIP lounges to food trucks. Palate-pleasing menu options range from sushi to Cuban cuisine and everything in between. Bellingham Marine returns with its state-of-the-art, custom encapsulated floating docks, and Eventstar Structures provides the custom tenting.

Don’t miss the 76th Annual Miami International Boat Show and Strictly Sail, and the 29th Annual Yachts Miami Beach to see the newest fleet of boating marvels. Stay tuned– throughout the week we’ll be showcasing the yachts you’ll be able to see at the show!

