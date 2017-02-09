Miami once again reigns supreme as the epicenter of the yachting and boating world February 16-20, 2017, as two of the world’s finest boat shows take place at the same time: the 29th Annual Yachts Miami Beach (YMB) and Superyacht Miami, and the 76th Annual Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) and Strictly Sail Miami. Whether strolling along Collins Avenue from 41st to 54th Streets where luxury yachts are on display at Yachts Miami Beach, or at Virginia Key’s Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin at the Miami International Boat Show, enthusiasts will have a wide range of vessels to peruse. So without further ado: your Miami Boat Show Preview:
40ALBEMARLE (MIBS)
The 29 Express (33’6″ LOA, 10’6″ beam) offers the ultimate in hardcore fishing amenities in a compact express package. Serious anglers will appreciate its offshore ability, exceptional handling in rough seas and fuel economy. Featuring a modern helm area with forward-facing seating for three, mezzanine-style seating aft, large in-deck macerated fish boxes, transom livewell, tackle center, and a standard transom door, this express delivers in a big way. With a full galley, a stand-up head and forward bunks, the 29 comfortably accommodates a crew of four. The hull is designed to bust through head seas, land softly in the troughs and keep the molded single-pane windshield clean and dry. Powered by twin Yamaha 300-hp outboards, the 29 Express runs to 44 knots and cruises at 30 knots with a range of 371 miles. albemarleboats.com
39ALBURY BROTHERS (MIBS)
The Albury Brothers 27 Flush Deck (27′ LOA, 9’6″ beam) is highly regarded for her sea-kindly ride. The vessel’s interior was recently upgraded with a new console, livewell and transom configuration. As part of this makeover, an optional flush-deck configuration is offered—great for fishermen since there’s no step up. The 27’s long waterline and integral keel keep her tracking true, and she is well balanced and on plane at 18 knots, especially pleasurable when seas are rough. Powered by twin Suzuki 250-hp outboards, she tops out at 53 mph and cruises at 38 mph with a 280-mile range. alburybrothers.com
38AQUILA (MIBS and YMB)
The all-new Aquila 36 (35’9″ LOA, 14′ 7″ beam) power catamaran blends rugged strength and control with plentiful liveaboard space and qualities perfect for socializing. Offering the conveniences of a large yacht including topside summer kitchen with smokeless grill, the Aquila 36 has on-deck seating for more than two dozen adults and two comfortable ensuite cabins. A hardtop is available with or without an opening sunroof. Powered by twin 250-hp Mercury Verado outboards, the Aquila 36 tops out at 27 knots and cruises at 21 knots with a range of 282 nm. Add its open water capabilities, wide stance and twin sponsons, and the boat is remarkably stable, making it exceptionally comfortable at speed or while at rest. aquilaboats.com
37 ASTONDOA (YMB)
The new Astondoa 65 GLX (65’4″ LOA, 17’3″ beam) provides the luxury of its larger flybridge counterparts like the popular 80 GLX, but is designed for day cruises and island hopping for the captain who may want to operate his own yacht—though crew quarters for two are provided. An ensuite master and three additional guest suites and two additional heads provide comfortable overnight accommodations for the owner, friends and family. Powered by twin MAN 1000 V8 or CAT C18 1150 engines, the 65 GLX hits a top speed of 33 knots and cruises at 25 knots with a 300-nm range. Like all Astondoa yachts, the 65 GLX can be customized from layout to furnishings—all designed, engineered and built by the Spanish builder that celebrated 100 years in 2016. Look for more to come since Astilleros Astondoa keeps innovation and individualization as its growth plan for the next century. astondoa.com
36AZIMUT (YMB)
The Verve 40 (40′ LOA, 12’6″ beam) made its U.S. debut last fall in Fort Lauderdale, but this is its first appearance in Miami. The hybrid sports a blend of a traditional walkaround center console and day cruiser. Below, the free space is generous, and her Canaletto walnut interior includes a sleeping cabin with lockable sliding door, a dinette that converts to a queen-size berth, and a galley with a two-burner electric range, refrigerator and convection oven. Up top, the forward sunpad, the aft-facing bow seating or the L-shaped settee in the cockpit offer reclining options. A fold-down gunwale door to port enables impromptu swims off the back of the boat. The Verve 40 has a planing hull and is powered by triple 350-hp Mercury Verado outboards for a cruising speed of 37 knots and a top speed of 45 knots. (See our full review on page 98). azimutyachts.com
35BONADEO (MIBS)
The 37 Yacht Tender (37′ LOA, 10 beam) is powered by triple Mercury Verado 350-hp engines, and runs to a top speed of more than 60 mph, cruises in the high 40-mph range and drafts just 22 inches. The 37 Yacht Tender is a unique design from concept to completion as a consortium between Bonadeo Boat Works and a client from Boston. From her high-gloss teak toe rail to her teak covering boards and combing, she has features not found on production vessels. The air-conditioned cabin features a queen berth with freshwater head and sink, including a cedar-lined hanging locker. Also inside is a separate equipment room that houses most pumps and all electronic and electrical equipment. Forward of the helm is a large C-shaped lounge area with a teak hi-low table that converts to a sun lounge. The cockpit features an insulated livewell, and for cruising there is a removable composite teak aft seat. bonadeoboatworks.com
34BUDDY DAVIS (MIBS)
The latest center console to the Buddy Davis outboard line is the 42CC, powered by triple or quad Yamaha 350-hp engines. Developed with all-new tooling, the 42CC (42′ LOA, 12’6″ beam) maintains the distinctive Carolina lines of the famous builder and is available with the Seakeeper option and a carbon fiber hull. The center console’s features include a fiberglass T-top, starboard dive door, and forward lounge seat and storage area. The interior offers a galley with a refrigerator, sink and microwave. The Buddy Davis 42CC has sleeping accommodations for two plus a stand-up shower and head. With plenty of deck space for fishing and entertaining, the Buddy Davis 42CC is as much at home off shore or at anchor and comes standard with a diesel generator, air conditioning, triple helm chairs, and electric grill. davisyachts.com
33CARVER (MIBS)
Carver Yachts continues to innovate in the midsize luxury yacht market with the introduction of its new C52 Coupe (51’10” LOA, 15’8″ beam). With her full-beam ensuite master stateroom, spacious forward guest stateroom and head plus large third stateroom, the new C52 Coupe offers luxury and cruising comfort. Walk through the flush threshold center opening glass cockpit doors and the entire salon and cockpit become one large, free-flowing entertainment space. Overhead, one of the largest full-length glass ceiling panels on a boat in her class dim with the flip of a switch and eliminate the need for sunshades. A large sunroof adds to the sweeping expansive glass roof. Combined with large salon windows, the entire interior is bathed in natural light. Powered by twin Cummins QSB 6.7 480-hp diesels, the C52 Coupe hits a top speed of 31 knots and cruises at 21 knots with a range of 231 miles. carveryachts.com
COASTAL CRAFT (YMB)
The 65 Concord (66’9″ LOA, 17′ beam) aluminum motoryacht debuts in Miami from Canadian builder Coastal Craft. Powered by twin Volvo IPS1200 engines, the Concord boasts a top speed of 33 knots, cruising speed of 27 knots and appreciated open water stability. The low displacement aluminum hull offers superior strength-to-weight ratio, fuel efficiency and improved range relative to other vessels her size. The ride in virtually any sea is soft, silent and secure. Two helm stations plus two docking stations, three staterooms, three heads, a spacious main salon, and a full-height engine room complement the handmade joinery and Sapele interior finishes. E-plex® Multiplex switching and monitoring put all controls at the fingertips via an iPad. (Read the full review of this Canadian-built yacht, featured in the November Issue.) coastalcraft.com
31CRUISERS (MIBS and YMB)
Two new Cruisers will be on display. The 54 Fly (53’4″ LOA, 15’6″ beam) is an American-made yacht packed with features. The flybridge is spacious enough to easily entertain 12 guests, the helm station is starboard and when the vessel is not in operation, the helm chair pivots to join the conversation. The main deck is one level with the galley aft to entertain inside or outside guests. The accommodations deck features three staterooms and two heads, including the full-beam master. The 50 Cantius (49’4″ LOA, 15′ beam) is a coupe-style yacht with a main deck galley aft and wet bar on the transom. Visibility at the starboard helm is outstanding as the vessel is designed with large windows integrated into her sleek profile. The accommodations level features an amidships master with a VIP stateroom forward and a bunk room to starboard. The cockpit has a U-shaped dinette with an aft-facing sofa. The foredeck’s integrated seating converts to chaise lounges for sunbathing. cruisersyachts.com
30CUTWATER (MIBS)
The 302 Sport Coupe (37′ LOA, 10′ beam) is powered by twin Yamaha 300-hp outboards and tops out in the mid-50s, cruises in the mid-30s and has a 350-mile range at cruise. Her double-stepped hull incorporates patented Laminar Flow Interrupter technology that increases hull efficiency and provides fast, smooth, positive cornering. Standard bow and stern thrusters make dockside maneuvering a breeze. A large cockpit provides plenty of room for fishing or entertaining. Inside is a full galley and convertible dinette. Accommodation for six on three separate berths provides privacy and comfort. The island master forward has opening hatches, a hanging locker, storage, and ensuite head with unique spin-around shower enclosure. Standard features include a swim platform with boarding ladder, a sun lounge forward with pop-up seating and more. cutwaterboats.com
29 EDGEWATER (MIBS)
The new, dual console 262CX (26’5″ LOA, 9’3″ beam) offers a standard hardtop for sun and weather protection. Powered by twin Yamaha 200-hp engines, the 262CX is expected to run to a top speed of about 50 mph and cruise around 26 mph. With a starboard double-wide helm station/prep station and center walkthrough to the bow, forward-facing lounges offer comfy seating. The cockpit offers room to move around for fishing, four rod holders on the transom with another two cupholder/rod holder combos on the tops of the port and starboard gunwales. In addition, a livewell is built into the port-side corner of the transom. There’s also a starboard dive door and transom walk-through with a swim ladder for easy reboarding. ewboats.com
28EVERGLADES (MIBS)
This completely redesigned 253cc hybrid bay/offshore boat includes the best features of Everglades’ favorites, the 243cc and the 273cc. The 253cc is equipped with two Hopper holders to easily load and unload coolers, as well as a built-in 87-quart EverCooler beneath the forward console seat. The low-profile, powder-coated bow rails and pop-up cleats combine with the 91-square-foot cockpit for excellent space. The under-gunwale port and starboard rod storage and dry storage, lockable rod storage with cushioned protection under the forward bow seating, 26-gallon livewell, and 69-gallon in-floor insulated fishbox make the 253cc ready to fish. Two stern seats are located on either side of insulated storage and fold down to use the huge aft casting deck. Powered by a single Yamaha 300-hp outboard, the 253 runs 46 mph at top end and cruises at 26 mph with a 263-mile range. evergladesboats.com
27FAIRLINE (YMB)
The 53 Squadron (55’6″ LOA, 14’7″ beam) showcases Alberto Mancini’s Italian-design inspiration, with a spacious main deck and ensuite double master below offering generous 6’4″ headroom. The expansive cruiser’s layout configurations provide flexibility for three or four suites (including the master) and multiple galley arrangements. Foredeck seating is another customization option. With standard twin Volvo Penta D11 675-hp EVC engines (Volvo 725 or Cummins QSM11-715 are optional upgrades), the 53 Squadron cruises comfortably at 25 knots for 350 nautical miles but can easily achieve 30 knots when speed is a need. fairline.com/en
26FERRETTI (YMB)
The new 450 (46’7″ LOA, 14’1″ beam) is available in two- and three-cabin layouts and two heads, and is a resplendent weekend cruiser with a penchant for performance. The 450 can be operated by either the main deck helm station or the flybridge station and offers a top-end speed of 31 knots powered by twin Cummins QSB 6.7 550-hp diesel engines. Also at Yachts Miami Beach will be the 850 (85’4″ LOA, 20’7″ beam), which offers generous space below deck for owners and guests. The airy master stateroom was designed in the style of the main deck salon. The lower deck hosts two spacious VIP cabins, one amidships on the port side and the other forward. A fourth starboard cabin is fitted with twin beds. All the cabins have ensuite heads and separate shower. ferretti-yachts.com
25FORMULA (MIBS)
The 430 Super Sport Crossover (43′ LOA, 12′ beam) combines the open bow and cabin elements with the nimble versatility of a flush cockpit center console outboard. The boat features a full-width motorized glass sunroof and triple command seating, as well as a U-shaped lounge aft with convertible rear-facing sunpad and extended swim platform. In addition, cabin accommodations include a convertible dinette/sleeping berth, aft stateroom with queen-size bed, private stand-up head compartment, full galley, and premium AV entertainment. The 430 deep-V hull with FAS3Tech® multi-step design and quad outboard power delivers swift performance. (Read our full review from the January Issue.) formulaboats.com
24GLASSTREAM (MIBS)
The Glasstream 280 Pro-XS (27’8″ LOA, 8’5″ beam) offers the builder’s fourth-generation inverted stepped hull designed by A.L. Kirkland. The 280 Pro-XS runs on an aggressive forward deadrise hull to create the signature Glasstream ride while delivering excellent fuel economy. Powered by twin 150-hp outboard engines, the 280 Pro-XS runs in the high 60-mph range at top speed. The boat’s forward seating and generous storage are great for families, and there’s also a full-size walk-in head in the center console. glasstream.com
23 GRADY-WHITE (MIBS)
The Fisherman 236 (23’7″ LOA, 8’6″ beam) redefines the 23-foot center console by incorporating fishing-with-family features and options into the design scheme. Seating includes bow seats with fold-away, forward-facing, bolstered backrests and a fold-away aft bench. Standard features include new, built-in swim platform extensions that double as boarding areas, starboard-side deck level anchor storage, a four-step swim ladder, and stand-up head area inside the console. For tow sport enthusiasts, there’s an optional ski-pylon. A single Yamaha 300-hp engine pushes the boat to a top speed of 46.6 mph and 29.3 at cruise with a range of 312.6 miles.
Grady-White’s all-new Freedom 235 (23’7″ LOA, 8’6″ beam) features the SeaV2® hull performance (powered by a Yamaha 300-hp engine), which pushes the boat to a top end of 46.4 mph and 27.9 mph at cruise with a range of 204 miles. Features include built-in swim/boarding platforms port and starboard, two deck-level storage boxes, plenty of storage areas, and an oversized enclosed head with stowage for keeping rods, skis or toys. gradywhite.com
22HARGRAVE (MIBS)
The new Hargrave 101 (101′ LOA, 21′ beam) is a state-of-the-art raised pilothouse yacht with four staterooms and quarters for three crew. The main salon features high-gloss walnut joinery offset with the occasional wall upholstery. On the forward bulkhead is an extraordinary 10-foot expanse of shimmering, silver-finished bamboo with platinum thread. She offers the perfect blend of performance, quality and comfort and is powered by 1,825-hp CAT C-32 engines delivering a top speed of 24 knots. Her semi-displacement hull shape is also economical to run at displacement speeds of 10 to 12 knots for extended cruising range. The flybridge can easily seat 24 guests in comfort, and there are two large L-shaped settees and a full-service bar to port with four bar stools. hargravecustomyachts.com
21 HORIZON (YMB)
The Horizon RP120 Superyacht (120′ LOA, 26’2″ beam) features a sleek exterior profile from U.S. designer JC Espinosa and offers luxury, functionality and superior performance. She boasts extremely spacious living spaces including five ensuite staterooms with an on-deck master, mirrored VIPs and mirrored twin guest staterooms, as well as exterior lounging areas suited to entertain guests from day to night with ease. While underway, the RP120 can be piloted from the flybridge or from within the raised pilothouse that forms a protected space away from the elements. The RP120 is equipped with twin CAT C32A 1,800-hp engines for a top speed of 18.5 knots, has zero-speed stabilizers and a stern garage. With an 8,000-gallon fuel capacity, she will cruise at 16 knots with a range of 900 nautical miles. Back down to 10 knots and the range is more than 3,000 miles. horizonyachtusa.com
20HUNT (MIBS)
The Surfhunter 32 (32’1″ LOA, 10’6″ beam) shrugs off 2-3-foot seas like a pond run, keeps guests dry and helmsmen confident. Hunt added an Armstrong bracket with outboards to its Surfhunter 29, which makes this a true 32 with a deck layout that’s more accommodating. Hunt’s design and engineering teams have minimized engine noise using a careful selection of power and parts to create a high-performance sound barrier. The interior boasts teak detailing with Corian countertops and custom upholstery. An efficient galley with stainless sink, gas stovetop, microwave, refrigerator, and full-size v-berth with enclosed head and shower ensure comfort and convenience. Powered by twin 250-hp outboards, the Surfhunter 32 runs to a top speed of 44 knots and cruises at 30 knots. huntyachts.com
19 INTREPID (MIBS)
The 407 Cuddy (41′ LOA, 11’1″ beam) is a blend of comfort and style powered by triple Mercury 400-hp outboard engines. The topside design makes the boat look longer and sleeker. Upper skylights are positioned in the topsides instead of the corners and extend considerably to invite more sunlight into the cabin. The cabin offers features built into the upper storage cabinets on both sides for optimum space and rich, warm finishes such as Obeche veneer and other high-end surfaces. In the cockpit, a hydraulic platform in front of the helm seat raises up 4″ at the touch of a button to easily adapt to the skipper’s height. Move aft in the cockpit to discover a folding rear seat integrated into the deck. In addition, a new hardtop gives the 407 Cuddy a bold, stylish profile. intrepidboats.com
18JUPITER (MIBS)
The new 25 Bay (26’1″ LOA, 8’6″ beam) incorporates traditional bay boat features and adds functionality with higher gunwales, a wider beam, flush floor, tournament livewells, and storage that competes with larger boats. The 25 Bay’s shallow 14″ draft allows for those sandbar days and delivers backwater and offshore performance with a 91-gallon fuel tank. Towers are optional, the ergonomically designed center console dash is dual-screen capable and there’s room for a molded-in 130-quart cooler under the center console seat. Powered by a Yamaha 300-hp outboard, the 25 Bay runs to a top speed of 50+ mph and cruises in the mid 30s. jupitermarine.com
17MAG BAY (MIBS)
The Mag Bay 33 (33.5′ LOA, 10′ beam) combines the heart of a fishing platform with refinements that keep the family comfortable. Mag Bay is built in California by the original builders of Cabo Yachts. Weighing in at over 12,000 pounds, the Michael Peters’ twin-stepped hull gives the 33 an agile feel, and when powered by twin Yamaha 300-hp engines, the 33 hits a top speed of 53 mph. At a cruising speed of 28 mph her range is 400 miles. The boat’s deep bow flare and a unique tumblehome aft offers elegant looks, and the 33 can be configured with forward seating and removable aft seating. Available options include SeaStar Joystick control, Seakeeper 3 stabilizer and an oversized hardtop. magbayyachts.com
16 MARLOW (MIBS)
Marlow introduces three models for 2017. First, the Marlow Prowler Havana (37’6″ LOA, 11’8″ beam) offers large fuel tanks for cruising. The boat drafts just under 2′ and is equipped with high-performance twin Mercury 400R racing outboards for a top speed of up to 40 knots. The Marlow Explorer 49E (57’6″ LOA, 17’3″ beam) offers premium technology, fit, finish and engineering. Finally, the Marlow Explorer 53E (61′ LOA, 17’3″ beam) offers exceptional speed and performance, and twin Cummins QSM11 715-hp engines provide a speed of 23 knots. This layout includes three staterooms including one with side-by-side bunks. marlowyachts.com
15MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (MIBS)
The new Midnight Express 34′ Sportfish/Tender (34′ LOA, 11′ beam) is designed for fuel efficiency, onboard comfort and high performance. Her 11-foot beam provides stability and a large amount of space without compromising efficiency and speed. The boat’s hull and deck are fully infused and cored to reduce weight while improving strength, which results in higher cruising fuel economy. The 34′ Sportfish/Tender tops 60 mph with twin 300-hp outboards and has a cruising range of 350 miles at 35 mph. A proprietary bow design offers a significantly drier and more comfortable ride. midnightboats.com
14 MJM (MIBS)
The MJM 50z (55’3″ LOA, 15′ beam) has been redesigned with a new sliding-glass enclosed bridgedeck. With her advanced design, the 50z is built with a prepreg epoxy, e-glass and Corecell laminate. She is certified ISO Category A for stability and seaworthiness and comes equipped with a Seakeeper gyrostabilizer system. The 50z has fully opening powered windshields and easy-access side opening doors at floating dock height onto a flush deck. The most common power package includes triple Volvo Penta 435-hp IPS 600 engines and drives, which provides a top speed of 40 knots. A comfortable cruising speed of 35 knots burns 50 gallons per hour. The interior layout includes daytime seating in all cabins, and sleeps up to nine passengers in four private spaces. mjmyachts.com
13NOR-TECH (MIBS)
The Nor-Tech 450 Sport Center Console (45′ LOA, 12′ beam) is a high-performance, multi-purpose weekender for active owners with a predilection for fast and thrilling machines. Features include a cockpit with an abundance of seating areas for a comfortable social setting, ample storage, premium sound system, fish boxes, and dedicated dive tank storage. The full-size cabin with a cozy wraparound sofa leads to an oversized berth and private head with a sink and stand-up shower. Solid hull bottom construction consists of hand-laid fiberglass sandwich and Kevlar. Several power options are available to see cruising speeds from the mid-60s to the low-70s and top speeds into the mid-80s. Customizable options range from exterior paint to thread stitching and Italian hardware. nor-techboats.com
12PATHFINDER (MIBS)
The Pathfinder 2500 Hybrid (24’11” LOA, 8’6″ beam) offers space to move and fish—no more feeling crowded or having to move people out of the way to get around. The unique layout also allows for more storage space than you’ll ever need and a 45-gallon insulated fish box. Plus, with increased freeboard height, a notched aft bulkhead, and added cockpit space aft, anglers can comfortably fish from the cockpit in big-water conditions. In addition, the 2500 Hybrid with a Yamaha F300 outboard engines on the transom still only drafts 13.5 inches. It tops out at 60 mph and has a range of 280 miles at an optimal cruise of 30 mph. pathfinderboats.com
11PERSHING (YMB)
The Pershing 5X (54’2″ LOA, 14’4″ beam) is the first of the X Generation with a focus on performance and innovation. Power options range from twin Volvo Penta IPS 950 drives to twin Caterpillar 1,000-hp engines with surface drives with top speeds ranging from 36 to 45 knots. The 5X cockpit is protected on the sides by two aerodynamic wings that can be separated or joined to the salon thanks to a unique opening and closing system for the glass door and glazed surface. The main deck features a living room with a dining table, the helm station to starboard and a second forward lounge. The lower deck has been designed around the spacious, full-beam ensuite master. In the prototype layout version, the VIP cabin is located forward and the dinette is in front of the galley. An optional guest cabin or a crew cabin accessible from the deckhouse can replace the dinette. pershing-yacht.com
10PRINCESS (YMB)
The new V58 (59’2″ LOA, 15’3″ beam) is the latest addition to the V Class range and is available in two versions. The open model with a full-length cockpit and sunroof, ideal for cruising in warm waters, is powered by twin Volvo Penta 800-hp engines, while the flexible enclosed deck model can be climate controlled or opened to the elements via triple sliding aft doors and a retractable sunroof. The V58 features three guest staterooms, two of which are ensuite and the option to specify an extra cabin aft. Also at the show, the 75 Motor Yacht (74’3″ LOA, 18’11” beam) offers efficient, agile cruising and planing at lower speeds. Her deck layout provides a variety of options to entertain or relax including a walkthrough foredeck with U-shaped seating and sunbathing area. The flybridge offers space aft to fit a crane and store a tender. Natural light from a unique, full-height window on the port side makes the free-standing dining area a spectacular place to entertain. Three lower-deck, guest staterooms are ensuite, and a dedicated staircase leads to the master stateroom amidships via a private lobby area. princessyachts.com
9PURSUIT (MIBS)
The S 328 (34’6″ LOA, 10’10” beam) builds on the overwhelmingly positive reception of the new Pursuit Sport Series of center consoles. From its athletic sweeping sheer line to the integrated, oversized fiberglass hardtop and windshield system, as well as from the through-stem anchor system and integrated transom extensions, the S 328 is packed with desirable features. Cast a line or just kick back with friends in a cockpit that easily converts from a day of angling to an evening of dockside grilling and sightseeing. Easily spruce up for a dinner shore side in the console head featuring a sink and vanity. Twin Yamaha F300 engines offer reliability and push the boat to an estimated top speed of 50 mph and an estimated cruise of 30 mph with a projected 325-mile range. pursuitboats.com
8REGULATOR (MIBS)
The versatile Regulator 31 (31’4″ LOA, 10’4″ beam) is equipped with twin F300 Yamaha engines, a massive cockpit, oversized tackle center, 228-quart fish box, and additional sportfishing features. Head off shore confidently with SeaStar Optimus electronic power steering with tilt helm. The newly enhanced 3X Deluxe Tackle Center features a sink, baitwell and an abundance of storage. The deep-V hull designed by renowned naval architect Lou Codega is matched by low bow rise and peak performance for a perfectly balanced ride. With a 300-gallon fuel capacity, the center console’s top speed is 55.3 mph, and her optimum cruising speed is 29.9 mph. The 31 also features a starboard dive door, integrated forward seat backrests, stand-up head compartment with electric head, and 6-gallon holding tank along with other lifestyle amenities designed to maximize comfort off shore. regulatormarine.com
7RIVIERA (MIBS)
The new 4800 Sport Yacht (50′ LOA, 15’1″ beam) boasts a multitude of luxury entertaining features: foredeck lounge, convenient tender garage, alfresco cockpit seating, aft galley, and spacious salon. An atrium lounge on the two-stateroom/two-bathroom accommodation deck serves as a private owners’ or guest retreat. Powered by Volvo Penta’s new twin 600-hp D8-IPS800 system, the 4800 tops out at 34.5 knots and has a cruising range of 269 nm at 28.2 knots. Also at the show, the new 575 SUV (60’8″ LOA, 16’10” beam) is ideal for liveaboard, blue-water cruising and entertaining. This three-stateroom/two-bathroom design—with full-beam master—is available with pod or shaft-drives. With twin CAT 1,000-hp C12.9 systems, the 575 SUV runs to a top speed of 30.3 knots with a 299-nm range cruising at 25.5 knots. riviera.com.au
6SCOUT (MIBS)
The 380 LXF (38’6″ LOA, 12’1″ beam) was built for fishing adventures or entertaining with friends and family. The boat features 100 percent hand-laid fiberglass construction and rides on an epoxy-infused, double-stepped performance hull. A long list of standard features includes Scout’s patented hardtop with curved glass enclosure, cabin air conditioner, convertible queen-size berth, numerous rod holders, and ample fish box/storage. In addition, optional features include a Seakeeper stabilization system, a SureShade integrated/retractable aft awning and a convertible leaning post that includes a Kenyon grill, sink and cutting board. There’s also the choice of a clear icemaker, tackle drawers and drawer refrigerator. scoutboats.com
5SIRENA (YMB)
The new Sirena Marine motoryacht brand makes its U.S. debut with two models, the Sirena 64 and 56, at Yachts Miami Beach. The two models have been designed by Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering and Spadolini Design Studio for interior design. The 64 features greater fuel and water capacity together with more powerful engines and higher maximum speed up to 27 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots. The upper deck of the 64 offers 400 square feet of space, while the master cabin is more than 250 square feet. The 56 is the second-born of Sirena Yachts and features large deck space to fully enjoy the natural environment. sirenayachts.com
4TIARA (MIBS)
The Tiara F 53 (54’6″ LOA, 15’11” beam) is a sleek new flybridge that offers luxury accoutrements. Comfortable, inclusive spaces connect the captain and guests. Enjoy the views from an easy-to-access flybridge featuring bridge and guest lounges. The F 53 offers a combination of styling and efficiency, and the twin Volvo Penta IPS II 950 (725-hp) engines provide superior performance with a top speed of 33.6 mph and cruises at 24.6 mph with a range of 313 miles. Engineered with an electronic glass cockpit and effortless joystick operation, the F 53 delivers new levels of enjoyment and ease of use. tiarayachts.com
3VIKING (MIBS)
The Viking 72 Enclosed Bridge Convertible (72’8″ LOA, 20′ beam) is a replacement for the veritable classic Viking 70 Convertible and offers the sleek profile and tempting raked stance of its new generation siblings with an aggressive entry designed for offshore runs through head seas. Structurally, the resin-infused hull includes Baltek end-grain balsa and Airex foam cores with carbon and E-glass hybrid fiberglass laminates. Also offered with an Open Bridge, the 72 is roomy and fashionably equipped. The four-stateroom, five-head layout also includes private access for the crew. The flybridge features a center console helm station outfitted with the VIPER steering system, and the 209-square-foot cockpit with an observation mezzanine is tournament proven. Powered by twin MTU Series 2000 V16 M96L diesel engines, the 72 Convertible runs to a top speed of 45 knots and cruises at 36.3 knots for a 306-nm range. vikingyachts.com