Miami once again reigns supreme as the epicenter of the yachting and boating world February 16-20, 2017, as two of the world’s finest boat shows take place at the same time: the 29th Annual Yachts Miami Beach (YMB) and Superyacht Miami, and the 76th Annual Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) and Strictly Sail Miami. Whether strolling along Collins Avenue from 41st to 54th Streets where luxury yachts are on display at Yachts Miami Beach, or at Virginia Key’s Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin at the Miami International Boat Show, enthusiasts will have a wide range of vessels to peruse. So without further ado: your Miami Boat Show Preview:

