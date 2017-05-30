Marlow 70E

Marlow Yachts has had a busy year developing and launching three new models to debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show: the 58E, the 61E and the 66E.The 58E and 66E replace previous Marlow models, each of which had a run longer than a decade.

The 58E eschews the crew quarters of its predecessor, the 57E, in favor of a larger stowage area in the lazarette, perfect for the active owner-operator. In the interior, the styling has been refreshed and enlarged for today’s market. Marlow focused on changes that would make long-range cruising even more comfortable for the owner—from the stand-up engine room to larger cabins.

The evolution of the 66E from the 65 improved both efficiency and range as well as a sleeker new profile and 25 percent more interior volume. Not only do the cabins and main salon have increased space, but the cockpit also has more space and stowage. The increased speed and range will make the 66E even more sought-after Marlow than the 65. With semi-custom design, Marlow was able to adapt its 61E to incorporate an enclosed bridge to accommodate all-weather cruising. It’s that attention to detail that keep Marlow Yachts in demand. marlowyachts.com