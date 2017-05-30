Marlow 49E

The Marlow Explorer 49E makes her first appearance at FLIBS after making her world premiere earlier this year at the Miami show. Two staterooms along with a cozy bunk are located at the base of the pilothouse stairs. Artistic design with spatial engineering has produced the largest master stateroom in and around this size range featuring a variety of owner/guest amenities of note. The VIP stateroom features two bunks located above the queen berth on port and starboard. The aft area of the boat is larger, including standing headspace in the engine room, rare for a 55-footer (57’2″ LOA, 17’3″ beam). She draws 4’6″ and has a displacement of 61,600 pounds, with a fuel capacity of 1,000 gallons and a water capacity of 250 gallons. marlowyachts.com

The Marlow-Mainship 34 Express (MM34E) is the newest model to enter into the Mainship line by owner David E. Marlow. She is designed for active cruisers who want an economical boat that is well-designed and well-appointed. In addition, the MM34E (40’3″ LOA, 12’4″ beam) is a stronger, lighter, more fuel-efficient boat due to engineering and technological advances. For example, the MM34E is enhanced with a higher quality gelcoat and resin augmenting her water resistance. Using Nida-Core coring—a polypropylene honeycomb and a stitched fiberglass material—Marlow has designed a more structurally sound hull producing better glass-to-resin ratios, further enriching hull strength and integrity.

The MM34E features a roomy upper salon for entertaining, while her helm area has two seats for the captain and mate. Stepping below into her ample cabin, the roomy portside galley is awash in natural light. To starboard is the head with a divided vanity and shower area. Her forward cabin V-berth with an inner spring mattress and generous storage is similar in size and layout to her larger sister ships. The MM34E is powered by the standard 320-hp Yanmar diesel engine, with optional engine configurations available including twin 220- or 260-hp engines.