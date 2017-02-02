Making (Green) Water

A Wilmington, NC trio is making fresh water green in an innovative way.

Nature has done a pretty good job of providing water for a few million years now, but it isn’t always the type of water we need where we need it. For example, many island and coastal communities have plenty of seawater at their shoreline but often struggle to produce enough fresh drinking water economically. If you happen to be cruising along the coast of North Carolina, you may see a young company’s attempt at a solution to this problem. Saros Desalination, founded by Chris Matthews, Justin Sonnett and Laura Smailes, has placed a test buoy just south of Masonboro Inlet. The buoy concept, explains Sonnett, “is for the buoy to be part of a wave-driven seawater desalination system, which has a minimal operational carbon footprint and that is powered solely by ocean waves. The Saros EcoH2O innovation aims to utilize renewable resources to provide inexpensive, clean water to developing coastal regions, areas looking for sustainable desalination solutions and communities struck by natural disasters.” The next phase of testing could see additional buoys placed in the vicinity of Wrightsville Beach fishing piers to enable easy transfer of seawater to a shore-based unit. More information on this unique project or how to contribute to their fundraising efforts can be found at sarosdesalination.com.

Beaufort International Film Festival

Beaufort, South Carolina, isn’t just a favorite destination for cruisers. The city and its scenery also draw filmmakers with notable box office hits like Forest Gump, The Big Chill, The Prince of Tides, and The Great Santini. This combination creates the perfect opportunity to tie your boat up at the Downtown Marina of Beaufort February 15-19, 2017, for the 11th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival. The festival will feature screenings of original films, screenplays and workshops with the directors. Join actors and producers for the awards and requisite cocktail parties, and you will feel like Hollywood has moved east. Information on tickets and screening times is available at beaufortfilmfestival.com.

Florida art festivals

Starting in February there’s no better place to appreciate the work of fine artists and craftsmen than the open-air spaces of Florida’s coastal towns. Begin with the 16th Annual Hobe Sound Festival of Arts February 4-5. This festival is set up along four blocks of A1A at 11954 SE Dixie Highway in Hobe Sound, Florida. Also produced by Howard Alan Events & American Craft Endeavors is the 27th Annual Downtown Stuart Art Festival. This festival has become a premier event in central Florida with artists coming from around the nation to display their work. The festival runs February 25-26 on SW Osceola Street in downtown Stuart. Additional information on both the Hobe Sound and Stuart festivals can be found at artfestival.com.

Finally, consider visiting the ArtiGras Fine Art Festival in Jupiter, Florida. This highly anticipated event takes place February 18-20. Artists’ work will be on display at Downtown Abacoa, 1200 Town Center Drive in the city. Tickets may be purchased in advance at artigras.org.

By Bob Arrington, Southern Boating Magazine February 2017

