Lulu Lemon Reversible Yoga Mat

Lulu Lemon Reversible Yoga Mat

SHARE
Lulu Lemon Reversible Yoga Mat
Lulu Lemon Reversible Yoga Mat

The Lulu Lemon Reversible Yoga Mat 3mm is perfect for yoga on the water. A natural rubber base provides cushioning and a textured grip, and an antimicrobial additive prevents mildew in humid conditions. MSRP $58;
lululemon.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think? Let us know!