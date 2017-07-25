Surf into Summer with the Regal 19 Surf

The Regal 19 Surf is the only 19′ boat on the water with the versatility to raise your adrenaline levels and comfortably cruise to your favorite sand bar. The RegalVue display and Surf System provide the ultimate tool for both the casual and serious surfers while the FasTrac hull allows for faster speeds, better fuel efficiency, and a smooth ride, even in chop. At this extraordinary value, the 19 Surf will change the way you think about surf boats.

See more: regalboats.com