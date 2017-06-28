Happy Fourth of July! We like to think that the birth of our nation is as good a time as any for barbecues, backyard parties and boating.

Yes, you’ll celebrate with too many hot dogs, fireworks and a sunburn, but how much do you really know about the Fourth of July? Did you know some people think we should celebrate on July 2nd? Do you know where the largest fireworks display in the country is?

If you don’t know, no worries, we’ll give you a crash course in the history of the Fourth. Watch the video below to be informed and entertained.