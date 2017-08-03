WATCH: Denison Rendezvous 2016

Denison Rendezvous 2017
Watch the video below to see how much fun you could have at the Denison Rendezvous 2017!

Watch last year’s Denison Rendezvous!

Join us for another fun-filled trip to Bimini August 11-15th 2017 with adventure-packed activities for the whole family. Highlights include a day trip to the Sapona shipwreck, a beach day and raft-up and a fishing/diving tournament ending with a tasty array of locally caught seafood & fixings.
Price is $350 per adult and $150 per child*
*Not including dockage

Interested? Contact Susan Phipps  Events Coordinator at 954.629.5800 or email at  SP@DenisonYachtSales.com

