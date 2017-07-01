Underwater Music Festival

Did you know sound travels four times faster underwater than through air? The creators of the world’s only Underwater Music Festival knew, and they paired US 1 Radio with Lubell Labs’ underwater speakers to produce this one-of-a-kind event. Activities begin Friday, July 7th with an evening reception at Looe Key Reef Resort on Ramrod Key, followed by a day of diving on Saturday, July 8th from 10AM until 2PM. Hundreds of boats with snorkelers and divers are expected to help promote reef awareness on the only living coral barrier reef in the continental United States. Now in its 33rd year, the event has gained international attention, as photographers and videographers come from around the world to ﬁlm this unique festival. All proceeds go to reef education and awareness. lowerkeyschamber.com