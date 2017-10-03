Learn the ropes at the 2017 Annapolis Boat Shows.

The Annapolis Boat Shows have been wowing crowds since 1970. Each year since, tens of thousands of boating enthusiasts from all over the world make their way to the Chesapeake Bay to experience a grandiose display of new models in both sailing and powerboating.

Now in its 48th year, the United States Sailboat Show will take over the historic Annapolis water-front at City Dock from October 5-9, followed by the 46th Annual United States Powerboat Show October 12-15.

The United States Sailboat Show is the only remaining in-water sailboat show in the world. This year, renowned sailing experts will gather for The American Sailing Summit in Annapolis, the largest sailing symposium ever assembled, from October 5-12 at the Naval Academy Club at the United States Naval Academy.

The Annapolis Boat Shows has combined its educational programs—Cruisers University, Take the Wheel and First Sail Workshop—with eight days of workshops, onboard training and educational seminars led by some of the top names in sailing.

Guests can choose from more than 100 courses, seminars and workshops that explore all aspects of sailing from beginners to advanced sailors. Topics include boat selection and preparedness, engine and electrical systems, anchoring, safety, rigging and sails, cruising budgets, galley essentials, and storm survival tactics, as well as onboard lessons and sea trials.

For beginners, First Sail Workshop is a two-and-a-half-hour class offered during the Sailboat Show, where participants will learn the basics of sailing as well as hands-on instruction on the water on the new Beneteau First 22.

Take the Wheel, offered October 6-8, is an interactive workshop/boat demo that gives participants the opportunity to try out and compare any sailboat of their choice. A daylong on-and-off water learning experience, the morning program features a course on boat design and operation, while later in the day, registrants can participate in a sea trial.

The world’s largest collection of multihulls, as well as a huge display of navigational equipment, electronics and accessories, will line the docks for show-goers. Vacation Basin, dedicated to chartering and travel, and Brokerage Cove, featuring preowned

sailboats for sale, help round out the United States Sailboat Show.

Cruisers University will take place October 9-12—in between the two shows—at the Naval Academy Club at the United States Naval Academy. Register for one- to four-day educational programs featuring a comprehensive curriculum of more than 60 courses on sail and power cruising and boat preparedness taught by expert instructors.

Finally, more than 400 boats will be on display at the United States Powerboat Show— everything from luxurious motoryachts and Downeast trawlers to high-performance powerboats and offshore fishing vessels. Vendors along the waterfront will be selling all types of water toys, gear and accessories. There will also be a Demo Dock, where dealers and manufacturers conduct demonstrations of new powerboats, outboard engines and stabilizing systems. Show-goers can enter to win an exotic seven-day charter vacation to the B.V.I. aboard a MarineMax Power Catamaran.

annapolisboatshows.com

By Bonnie Schultz, Southern Boating September 2017