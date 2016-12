If you are an ardent boater or frequent guest of anyone who owns a boat, you become exposed to an array of confounding marine jargon: head, tiller, rudder, galley, wench, Dark and Stormy, stewardess, man overboard, flybridge. The list goes on and on (and on).

Today, we unpack two of the most commonly heard marine terms. Why does port mean left, and why does starboard mean right?