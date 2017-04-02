Fuel-Up at Joppatowne Marina

Boats are back and fuel is available in the Gunpowder River area now that the Joppatowne Marina, formerly Gunpowder Cove Marina, has opened under new ownership. Barb and Mark Gorrera have reopened the upper Chesapeake Bay marina with a familiar general manager running the show, Don Rogers, who worked more than 40 years for the former marina.

The marina has 245 wet slips (10 transient slips) and approximately 500 high-and-dry slips that can accommodate boats up to 40 feet. Mariners must pass under a railroad bridge to get there, which has a clearance of 12 to 14 feet with normal tides. The approach and dockside depth is around five feet.

—By Christopher Knauss, Southern Boating Magazine April 2017